When is IPL Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at Chinnaswamy Stadium, what time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders with a place in the IPL final on the line. (Source: IPL/BCCI) Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders with a place in the IPL final on the line. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

The second qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2017 season sees Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders with the winner going on to face Rising Pune Supergiant in the final on Sunday, May 21, at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. Mumbai Indians had come out second best in the first IPL qualifier against RPS while Kolkata Knight Riders had prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL Eliminator on Wednesday night (or Thursday morning, depending how you see it).

Both Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders are looking for a third IPL title and they will square off against Rising Pune Supergiant who could bring to an end their two year stint in the IPL with a trophy win.

When is the IPL Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders?

The second qualifier in IPL 2017 will be played on May 19, 2017 on Friday.

What time is the IPL Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders begins on 8 PM IST (14.30 GMT). The coverage begins at 7 PM with toss at 7.30 PM.

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of IPL Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders?

The TV channels that will be showing the IPL Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders are those on Sony Network. The HD versions of these will also broadcast the match.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders?

You can watch the live streaming on of IPL Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders on SonyLiv. You can also follow scores and commentary on Indianexpress.com

