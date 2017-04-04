When is IPL 2017 Opening Ceremony? What time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

The tenth edition of the Indian Premier League is set to witness as many as eight opening ceremonies before the action kicks-off in home cities of various teams. (Source: File) The tenth edition of the Indian Premier League is set to witness as many as eight opening ceremonies before the action kicks-off in home cities of various teams. (Source: File)

The tenth edition of the IPL gets underway on the pitch on April 5 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. But before all the activities surrounding cricket begins there is the opening ceremony which will have a mix up of Bollywood and cricket ahead of the most exciting cricket extravaganza.

The team from Hyderabad will be playing on their home turf and will hope to take advantage of it and make an impact with from the start. They face an injury-hit RCB who will be captained by Shane Watson. A host of injuries has resulted in three top batsmen (KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers) being sidelined from the first team squad.

When is IPL 2017 Opening ceremony?

The IPL 2017 Opening Ceremony will start at 0630 PM IST or 1800 hrs IST

Where is IPL 2017 Opening ceremony happening?

The IPL 2017 Opening Ceremony will be held at Hyderabad

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of IPL 2017 Opening ceremony?

You can watch the IPL 2017 opening ceremony on Set Max, Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Where can one follow IPL 2017 Opening ceremony online live?

TheIPL 2017 Opening Ceremony can be streamed live on the ESPN and SonyLIV website and on Hotstar. Get live scores and updates on IndianExpress.com.

