When is IPL Final between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant, what time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

The Steve Smith-led side have defeated Mumbai Indians thrice in the tenth season of the IPL. (Source: BCCI/IPL) The Steve Smith-led side have defeated Mumbai Indians thrice in the tenth season of the IPL. (Source: BCCI/IPL)

The tenth season of the Indian Premier League is into its business end as the two-times IPL champions Mumbai Indians are all set to meet Rising Pune Supergiant in the final on May 21. The Steve Smith-led side will have the momentum with them as they come in with a 20-run victory over the same opponents. While Mumbai, who are chasing their third IPL title, will feel the heat as they are yet to register a win against RPS in the on-going season. With opener Ajinkya Rahane and MS Dhoni back among the runs, the Supergiant will be confident of taking charge against the Rohit Sharma’s tight bowling attack.

Both the teams have a well-balanced squad now, however, the absence of all-rounder Ben Stokes and spinner Imran Tahir could hurt RPS. Meanwhile, Mumbai will look to restrict Pune’s deep batting order with their pace attack having Lasith Malinga, Mitchell Johnson, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.

Meanwhile, the crowd present in Rajiv Gandhi Stadium will be hoping of some fireworks after the eliminator match and the second qualifier witnessed low-scoring games in Bangalore.

When is the IPL Final between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant?

The final of IPL 2017 will be played on May 21, 2017, on Sunday.

What time is the IPL Final between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant?

The IPL Final between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant begins at 8 PM IST (14.30 GMT). The coverage begins at 7 PM with the toss at 7.30 PM.

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of IPL Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant?

The IPL Final between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant will be broadcasted on Sony Network. The HD versions of these channels will also broadcast the match.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders?

You can watch the live streaming on of IPL Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant on SonyLiv. You can also follow scores and commentary on Indianexpress.com

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd