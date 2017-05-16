When is IPL Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, what time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL Eliminator. (Source: IPL/BCCI) Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL Eliminator. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

The Indian Premier League 2017 knockout stages got off to a start on Tuesday night when Mumbai Indians faced off with Rising Pune Supergiant at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The knockouts now move to the Eliminator with a one-match decider between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. The two teams finished third and fourth respectively in the IPL table and a defeat would send the losing team out of contention for the final. The victorious team, though, will play the second Qualifier at the same venue on May 19.

When is the IPL Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders?

The eliminator and the second match of the playoffs in the IPL 2017 will be played on May 17, 2017 on Wednesday.

What time is the IPL Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders begins on 8 PM IST (14.30 GMT). The coverage begins at 7 PM with toss at 7.30 PM.

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of IPL Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders?

The TV channels that will be showing the IPL Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders are those on Sony Network. The HD versions of these will also broadcast the match.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders?

You can watch the live streaming on of IPL Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders on SonyLiv. You can also follow scores and commentary on Indianexpress.com

