IPL 2017: What makes Rashid Khan a brilliant bowler in the shortest format?

With a mix of wrong ‘uns and sliders Rashid Khan has slowly but surely etched a name for himself as one of the premier leg spin bowlers to watch out for in this edition of the IPL. At the tender age of 18, he is already set the IPL on fire with his art of spin and watching him bowl is a joy to watch for any lover of the game.

It’s the first time a player from Afghanistan has got an opportunity to perform in the IPL and Rashid has performed admirably. Veteran batsman like Suresh Raina have found him difficult to read and on the dry and flat wickets around the country he will surely become a lethal weapon.

Rashid, a teenaged leg-spinner, was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a sum of 4 crores in the players’ auction for the ongoing 10th edition of the IPL.

However, speaking exclusively to the Indianexpress.com, Rashid said that he doesn’t have any pressure as far as the price tag is concerned and simply wants to give his cent percent on the field. Instead of being bothered by any pressure he is more excited with the prospect of playing in the IPL.

He recently marked his debut with two crucial wickets against RCB on Wednesday night. With figures of 2/36 in four overs, the wickets of Mandeep Singh in his very first over and Travis Head later in the second spell made the debut all the more special.

In shortest format of the game, leg spinners have become a potent weapon. The likes of Imran Tahir, Amit Mishra, Adam Zampa have all shown that. The Afghan leggie too is now in the same brakcet and contrary to the others he bowls a bit faster but also has a deadly googly in his arsenal.

Speaking on his bowling skills and attacking instincts with the ball, Rashid had said, “I generally come into bowl when the team needs a breakthrough and I love to read a batsman’s mind and then bowl the opposite of what he is thinking. I also try to read his weaknesses and attack those areas.” This attacking mindset is what helps the young-leggie to pick up wickets and maintain a good economy rate.

Rashid had earlier said it will be a learning curve for him and he was looking forward to working with Muttiah Muralitharan (bowling coach and mentor) as well as the big players like Yuvraj Singh, David Warner and Kane Williamson. And it seems like he has already learnt quite a few tricks to outfox the opposition batsmen.

By now the teams will have surely tried to analyze his strength and weaknesses him but how much of it will come to use remains to be seen.

