Latest News

IPL 2017: We want to win our remaining games and finish off on a high, says Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan emphasised on bowing out of the tournament on a high despite having no chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 11, 2017 1:02 pm
IPL 2017, IPL 2017 news, IPL 2017 updates, Zaheer Khan, Zaheer Khan news, Zaheer Khan updates, Zaheer Khan injury, Zaheer Khan wickets, Delhi Daredevils, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express Zaheer Khan emphasised on take things in the stride and working harder to keep getting better. (Source: PTI)

Shreyas Iyer’s 57-ball 96 and a quickfire knock by Pat Cummins towards the end guided Delhi Daredevils to a two-wicket win over Gujarat Lions in Kanpur. Chasing a target of 196, Iyer and Cummins forged a 61 run partnership to guide Delhi their fifth win of the season. With both teams out from the competition for the playoff spot, win against the Lions helped DD improve its standing in the points table. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

While skipper Zaheer Khan was pleased with the efforts of his side, speaking at the post-match presentation he said,”We had so many close games. It feels really good to fall on the right side. It’s understandable, we are out of the tournament and the energy was a bit low. As professionals, we need to move on.”

“We have two more games. We want to win both the games and finish off on a high. It’s not one thing which kind of doesn’t go well. As a team, everything has to come right. IPL is such a hectic tournament. You can’t lose the momentum. If you build it, it will go a long way. Four close games, had it gone our way, things would’ve been different. We have to think hard if not for this season, at least for the next season for sure.”

Speaking about Shreyas Iyer’s knock Zaheer said,“We held the game really well and Shreyas was outstanding. You have to take these things in stride and just keep working harder and keep getting better,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Vijender Singh hasn’t won even half a major title 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

51st T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 11, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

52nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 12, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

53rd T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Green Park, Kanpur

54th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

55th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 14, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kings XI Punjab

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune