IPL 2017: We want to win our remaining games and finish off on a high, says Zaheer Khan

Shreyas Iyer’s 57-ball 96 and a quickfire knock by Pat Cummins towards the end guided Delhi Daredevils to a two-wicket win over Gujarat Lions in Kanpur. Chasing a target of 196, Iyer and Cummins forged a 61 run partnership to guide Delhi their fifth win of the season. With both teams out from the competition for the playoff spot, win against the Lions helped DD improve its standing in the points table. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

While skipper Zaheer Khan was pleased with the efforts of his side, speaking at the post-match presentation he said,”We had so many close games. It feels really good to fall on the right side. It’s understandable, we are out of the tournament and the energy was a bit low. As professionals, we need to move on.”

“We have two more games. We want to win both the games and finish off on a high. It’s not one thing which kind of doesn’t go well. As a team, everything has to come right. IPL is such a hectic tournament. You can’t lose the momentum. If you build it, it will go a long way. Four close games, had it gone our way, things would’ve been different. We have to think hard if not for this season, at least for the next season for sure.”

Speaking about Shreyas Iyer’s knock Zaheer said,“We held the game really well and Shreyas was outstanding. You have to take these things in stride and just keep working harder and keep getting better,” he said.

