IPL 2017: We really need to focus on these nine days, says Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan

Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan, during the pre-match press conference in Kolkata, said that his team needs to see these next five games as “one bunch and start kicking” if they want to grab better results for themselves. Zaheer’s Daredevils have lost 4 out of their six games and are placed second last in the points table. Delhi will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in Friday’s game.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“We need a winning momentum. We are playing five matches in the next nine days. It’s an important phase for our campaign in this IPL. If we can achieve a winning momentum, many things will fall in place by May 6”.

Zaheer stressed on the importance of the next nine days for Delhi Daredevils. He feels a winning momentum is needed if the team wants to go all the way in the tournament.

“It’s not about looking at this game, but it’s about looking at the five games together. It’s very important for us to look at this nine days rather than just tomorrow’s game. As a group we are going to look at next nine days rather

than just one. For us to get a kicking in this tournament, we really need to focus on these nine days. The next nine days will be defining and I’m confident this group will deliver when it matters,” he said.

Delhi have been involved in some close encounters in this season of the Indian Premier League but have lost the plot on important occasions, and haven’t had the kind the results they would have wanted.

“There have been many close games but we are not able to finish them. If you see the points table, we have a very good net run-rate. It happens only if a team does well. Everyone knows it,” Zaheer pointed out.

“It’s about winning games right now. The way matches have gone for us, if we converted two wins out of those close games, it would have been a different scenario,” the former Indian fast bower added.

The Delhi team consists of talented youngsters who have the ability to turn fortunes for their side. Skipper Zaheer too hailed the kind of potential his team has and was optimistic about the team’s performance in the coming games.

“Overall, the kind of potential we have as unit is amazing. It just needs a little bit of confidence. It comes with winning. These five games are very crucial as far as our campaign is concerned. I have no doubt that this team will

deliver the goods which are expected from them”, he said.

“We have understood the areas we should be looking at and the kind of approach we should have for a particular situation. I’m very confident of coming games,” Zaheer added.

