IPL 2017: We need to work on our bowling, says Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina has roared back to form with a match-winning 84 as he slammed his 30th IPL half-century.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 22, 2017 12:40 pm
After securing a thrilling win and scoring a match winning innings of 84 skipper of Gujarat Lions Suresh Raina was happy with the win but not content with the performance.  He stated that his team needs to work on its inexperienced bowling department if they want to progress further into the tournament. 

TeamsMWLDPNRR
KKR54108+1.013
MI54108+0.302
SH53206+0.549
DD42204+1.635
KXIP52304-0.302
KXIP52304-0.942
GL41302-1.084
RCB51402-1.095

Speaking at the post-match press conference raina said, “It was an important game for us and we bowled pretty well (towards the end). We came back pretty strongly.” He added, “I think the batting looks good, but we can still improve on our bowling. We have been giving away lots of runs in the first six overs. If we are looking to finish on top, we need to minimise our mistakes.”

Raina also bestowed praises on his teammates and said “Me, Brendon McCullum and Ravindra Jadeja had a good partnership. It was important to play proper cricketing shots, there was no need to play cross-batted shots,” he said.

On Friday night Raina lit up the Eden Gardens with his fireworks and played a captain’s knock to guide his team to victory. Chasing a stiff target of 188, Raina led from the front as he smashed the KKR bowlers to all parts of the ground. In his innings he hit nine fours and four sixes.

He was, however, dismissed when his team needed only eight runs. Ravindra Jadeja, who made unbeaten 19, smashed a four to finish the game.

First Published on: April 22, 2017 12:18 pm
