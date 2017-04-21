IPL 2017: We need to win almost all of the remaining games, says Hashim Amla

Hashim Amla hit a fine 60-ball 104 against Mumbai Indians at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. (Source: BCCI) Hashim Amla hit a fine 60-ball 104 against Mumbai Indians at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. (Source: BCCI)

Kings XI Punjab opener Hashim Amla believes that Mumbai Indians’ display in the powerplay overs proved to be the crucial factor in their match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Thursday.

At the post-match press conference, Amla said, “Mumbai (Indians) played exceptionally well today and they were able to score a lot of runs in the powerplays which turned out to the crucial factor in the game.”

About his innings, Amla said, “I am really glad to get some runs. It was a good wicket for batting and I am really happy that I could take advantage of the situation. Hopefully, this will be the start of something great and we will be able to get a victory in the next match.”

Speaking about the wicket he said,” The wicket today was different from the first two matches. In the previous games, it provided some assistance to the bowlers but today was completely a batter’s day.”

Thanks to this defeat, Kings XI Punjab have now lost four of their last matches and are currently fifth in the table with just four points. But, Amla believes that it is too soon to rule them out and they still have a realistic chance to reach the IPL 2017 playoffs.

“We will get together after this game and will discuss about our strategy going forward. We need to win almost all of the remaining games and we would like to do that while playing attacking cricket.”

“It’s just halfway through the tournament and I believe everyone has a chance to make the playoffs right now.”, he added with a smile.

