IPL 2017: We knew Basil Thampi can bowl a yorker with each delivery, says Gujarat Lions assistant coach

Gujarat Lions grabbed a much needed win on Thursday night when skipper Suresh Raina led from the front and smashed a brutal 84 off just 46 deliveries. But it was Pace bowler Basil Thampi’s yorker at the the end that put a halt in the run-flow for the Gujarat Lions.

“It was a must-win game for us and the key was to bowl yorkers at the death. We had no choice but to win this. On this wicket, we knew that he (Thampi) can bowl a yorker in each delivery, and he tried some slowers ones too,” said Gujarat Lions assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak.

Hailing Suresh Raina’s performance Kotak praised the kind of game play that the skipper showed.

“(Suresh) Raina also did a fantastic job giving away just 11 runs from his two overs and taking a wicket (Sunil Narine)”, he added. “It’s a fantastic feeling. We did not do well in the last couple of games and needed a good win to bring our campaign back on track”, he said.

Gujarat Lions are presently sitting at the second last position in the points table. Earlier, Sunil Narine and Gautam Gambhir opened the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders and scored 45 runs for the first wicket. Later, Robin Uthappa came in to score a furious 72 at number three while Manish Pandey scored 24 in 21 deliveries.

In reply, Brendon McCullum and Aaron Finch gave Gujarat a solid start and the innings were well stitched by Suresh Raina who top scored with 84 and eventually make his team win the match by 4 wickets sparing 10 balls.

First Published on: April 22, 2017 5:32 pm

