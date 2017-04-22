IPL 2017: We haven’t yet put a full game together, says Jacques Kallis

Kolkata Knight Riders have won four matches and are placed second in the points table. (Source: BCCI) Kolkata Knight Riders have won four matches and are placed second in the points table. (Source: BCCI)

The Kolkata Knight Riders have so far won four out of six games in this years IPL and are among the top four teams in the points table. However, the last game resulted in a loss at home for KKR as Gujarat Lions romped home comfortably. Speaking after the loss, coach Jacques Kallis said, “We will get the odd loss here and there which we accept. But up until this point, we haven’t yet put a full game together and when we start doing that we will be a tough side to beat.”

After Sunil Narine’s quickfire batting at the top order KKR got the impetus but could not accelerate during the final overs. Kallis praised the Gujarat bowling and said,”But I must say that they bowled well, especially in the last five overs, where we got only 46 runs. So yes, it was disappointing that we fell 10-15 runs short”.

Chasing a total of 188, Brendon McCullum and Aaron Finch gave a solid start before rain interrupted the match. However, it was skipper Suresh Raina’s 46-balls 84 run innings as the Lions registered their second win of the tournament.

“They batted really well under pressure but I still feel we could have defended better the score. It was certainly not one of our best bowling performances,” concluded Kallis.

The two times IPL champions will face Virat Kohli-led side Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next encounter.

April 22, 2017

