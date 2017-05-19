IPL 2017: We have been blessed to have Steve Smith and MS Dhoni in our side, says Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat maintained that Steve Smith and MS Dhoni have been brilliant so far. Jaydev Unadkat maintained that Steve Smith and MS Dhoni have been brilliant so far.

Rising Pune Supergiant bowler Jaydev Unadkat has been in impressive form this season and ahead of their first finals, the left-arm pacer has stated that he has got a lot of confidence form his performances so far.

“I have grown in confidence from doing well. The first game was important and I kept going well from there. I became the captain’s go-to-man in pressure situations and I am enjoying that. I also feel fortunate to get that opportunity. It will be great to finish on high,” Unadkat told India Today in an exclusive chat.

“My slower ones have worked well. I did not get enough game time in the past two seasons but I got it this time and I was happy to have played a crucial role in the team’s victory,” he said

“Steve Smith and MS Dhoni have been brilliant. Both leaders have been great for their countries. We have been blessed to have them around,” he said.

Meanwhile, it may be recalled here that the fast bowler has bowled crucial overs for his team in the powerplay and at death. He once again showed his skills when be picked up a hat-trick to bowl Pune to a 12-run win over defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad. Bowling the final over, Unadkat had to defend 13 runs. And he came up with a perfect over, a three-wicket maiden.

