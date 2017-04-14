IPL 2017: We have a better bowling attack, says Amit Mishra ahead of KXIP game

Amith Mishra said the vast experience that their skipper Zaheer Khan has is helping all the players. (Source PTI) Amith Mishra said the vast experience that their skipper Zaheer Khan has is helping all the players. (Source PTI)

The youngsters in the Delhi Daredevils — be it Sanju Samson or Rishabh Pant — have delivered but they are under no pressure to perform, leg- spinner Amit Mishra said.

Samson struck his maiden IPL ton in a successful outing against Rising Pune Supergiant while Pant scord a half- century in a losing cause against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Asked if the youngsters feel the pressure to cement their place in the side, Mishra said it was not the case.

“We are giving the youngsters opportunities. There is no pressure on them. Rahul (Dravid) as mentor and coach has given them freedom. They are in a good space,” Mishra said on the eve of clash against Kings XI Punjab.

Mishra said since it is still early days in the League, there is scope for experimentation but Daredevils will soon sort out its eleven for the business end of the tournament.

“At this juncture a bit of experimentation can be done. We will soon sort out our XI. In about 7-8 matches we will know our XI,” he said.

The leg-spinner, who broke the back of Pune middle-order with his three-wicket burst, did not divulge on the combination for Saturday’s game.

He said Sheryas Iyer is practising with the team and is available but his place in the side will be decided in team meeting.

He also did not comment if they will persist with openers — Aditya Tare and Sam Billings — or try out a new combination.

Mishra contended that their attack is better than many teams in the League and their batting is second to none.

“We did a decent job last year and I am sure we will do better than the last time. We have a lot of all rounders and our bowling has depth. Attack is the strategy. I am happy to have bowled the way I did (against RPS). We have a better bowling attack. The last two matches have gone well, I will try to do my best,” he said.

Mishra said the vast experience that their skipper Zaheer Khan has is helping all the players.

“Zaheer has been captaining the side well. He has loads of experience. He has played with many Indian captains in the Indian team and he is quick to point out to all, what is required and at what time. It is helping both the batsmen and the bowlers,” he said.

