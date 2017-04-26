IPL 2017: We have a balanced side, that’s why we are on top, says Parthiv Patel

Mumbai Indians will now play Gujarat Lions in Rajkot on Saturday. (Source: PTI) Mumbai Indians will now play Gujarat Lions in Rajkot on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

Mumbai Indians’ wicket-keeper batsman said that the start that the team has got in the tournament has been fantastic and they have been playing good cricket. The left-hander added that they now need to capitalise on this positive beginning and get bigger wins and scores under their belt.

“Winning six games out of eight has been fantastic. The starts have been good, but it is about time that we get bigger ones as well and help the team more. It is good way to start the tournament”, Parthiv said.

Talking about his and Jos Buttler’s opening partnerships, Parthiv said that he enjoys a good bond with the right-hander and is happy to deliver for the team.

“We (he and Buttler) gel off the field and enjoy batting together in the middle, the way we have been playing, it is showing (good results),” he said.

“He likes to go from the outset and I take five-six balls, it allows me to settle. I enjoy batting with him, he is probably the most destructive batsman in the world I have seen,” added the left-handed batsman.

Lavishing praise on the bowling line up, Patel said too much variety lends a lot of balance to the attack.

“Irrespective of the wicket, we have a proper balanced bowling attack, we have got six bowlers, who can bowl four overs. We have six options in batting and it is clicking and that is the reason we are at the top of the table”, the wicket-keeper said. Mumbai Indians will now play Gujarat Lions in Rajkot on Saturday.

