IPL 2017: We gave away too many runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad, says Umesh Yadav

Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders experienced a rare failure on Sunday night when they were handed a 48-run defeat by Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH skipper David Warner smashed a 59-ball 126 during the process. Hyderabad ended up with a score of 209/3 in allotted 20 overs and later restricted KKR to 161/7.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

KKR fast bowler Umesh Yadav accepted that it was their bowling performance in this particular match that led to the defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Yadav also said that the bowlers gave away too many runs that resulted in a mammoth score eventually.

“I think it’s too many runs. Everyone has given so many runs. We did not get early wickets. Because of that, we lost. In IPL, you need early wickets,” he said in the post-match press conference.

Hailing David Warner’s knock of 126 runs, the quick bowler heaped praises about the Australian’s batting and the way he stitched his innings during the process.

“He (Warner) played beautifully. He used all the chances and got a hundred. He is a good batsman. He made many centuries in the ODIs and Tests also. He is a world-class batsman. It’s a beautiful innings from him,” he said.

When asked about Sunil Narine who gave away 37 runs in three overs during the clash, Umesh said that every bowler can have a bad day and for Sunil that was one of them. Moreover, the quick-bowler came in support of the decision to make Narine open the innings for Kolkata.

“It can happen to anybody. It can happen with me. I have also given 50 runs in four overs. It’s difficult when someone is hitting properly and someone is striking good. It can happen to anybody. “It can happen to Malinga also tomorrow. The situation the team is in at present, we need someone who can hit the ball properly. I think Sunil had that confidence. That’s why he is opening the innings,” he said.

