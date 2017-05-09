IPL 2017: We executed our plans to perfectly, says VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman lauded youngsters the efforts of Mohammad Nabi and Shikhar Dhawan. (Source: IPL/BCCI) VVS Laxman lauded youngsters the efforts of Mohammad Nabi and Shikhar Dhawan. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman was visibly pleased after his side went to secure a comfortable win against Mumbai Indians. Speaking at the post-match presser Laxman lauded the efforts of Mohammed Nabi and Shikhar Dhawan. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“We know that Mumbai Indians is a very good side. They are the side in form. So, we had a certain game plan and certain strategy and even our combination was changed based on the kind of players they got in their line-up,” said Laxman. “Even today, it was fantastic to see (Mohammed) Nabi, the way he started off. The first two, three overs set the tone for the match. The important thing was we didn’t allow that momentum to shift. We did not allow Mumbai Indian batsmen to come back into the game. Overall, I think we executed our plans to perfection,” Laxman added.

Speaking about the composition of the side, he said,”It was more about left-handers in Mumbai Indians line-up. Some of them in good form, starting with Parthiv Patel and also Nitish Rana at number three. But, when you have only four overseas players who can play, you have to work out what is the best combination on that particular day, against the particular opposition keeping the conditions in mind,” he said.

“This year, unlike the previous two years, we are spoilt for choices. Sometimes, it is good… This year we got various options and they can just walk in the playing XI and perform just the way Nabi did this evening,” Laxman further added.

