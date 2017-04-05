Latest News

IPL 2017: We know we have the capability to win the tournament again, says David Warner

David Warner believes that their bowling unit looks in very good shape and they will mount a serious challenge this year as well

David Warner will play a crucial role at the top of the order for SRH (Source: BCCI/IPL)

After a disappointing Test series against India, David Warner is all set to lead his franchise Sun Risers Hyderabad in the tenth edition of the IPL. However, the southpaw is supremely confident of leading his side to glory once again.

Speaking to India Today Warner said,”Defending champs. It means a lot. We take a lot of confidence out of last season. We know we have the capability to win the tournament which is fantastic.”

Speaking about his opponents Warner said,”To beat RCB in Bengaluru was quite an achievement. In fact, it was hard to believe at first that we were champions. Most importantly, we defended some low totals last year and that gives us belief that we can do that anytime we are faced with a similar challenge.”

However Warner is not resting on the laurels from the past and he said, “For us, it’s about moving forward and that was last year. It’s always hard to go back to back in any tournament so we will take it one game at a time. What is good is that We have pretty much the same line up but have added some good firepower to our squad. The boys and I are very excited”

Meanwhile, commenting on the balance of his side, “Indians like Yuvraj, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuveneshwar are in good form and we know Ashish Nehra is excellent in this format. With Fizz, our bowling unit looks in very good shape and I am sure we will mount a serious challenge this year also”

In a repeat of the final from last year, Sunrisers Hyderabad will play against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.

IPL Fixtures

Live

1st T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 5, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

2nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 6, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Mumbai Indians

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

3rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 7, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

4th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

5th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru