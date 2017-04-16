IPL 2017: We can have an IPL for women, say former Indian women cricketers

BCCI recently honoured Shantha Rangaswamy with its one-time benefit award (Source: BCCI) BCCI recently honoured Shantha Rangaswamy with its one-time benefit award (Source: BCCI)

After being awarded with the MCC membership, former Indian women cricketer Shantha Rangaswamy has gone on to say that there should be an IPL for women a well. In an interview with the Hindu Rangaswamy said, “We can have an IPL for women provided we widen the base for the girls. We have enough players to launch such a league. I think India should have taken the initiative when the IPL was started 10 years ago. It has turned out to be a grand concept with entertainment, glamour, name and fame, not to forget the money, making it an attractive tournament.”

Stating that India has the administrative acumen and revenue generating power, Shantha said, “There might be initial reservations but I am sure it would bring in sponsors. The MCC membership is a big boost for the game in India. Those aspiring can look up to cricket as a career since there is recognition for it now.”

Shubhangi Kulkarni, another former cricketer also voiced her support and said,”We should have launched one before the Big Bash (in Australia). There is good potential for women’s cricket in India. In fact, an IPL for women was one of the suggestions in the vision plan we gave to the BCCI last year. I will be happy if the current lot does well in terms of money.” “It will give splendid opportunities to players in India to take cricket seriously”, she said.

“I have seen good players give up cricket and go on to become bureaucrats, doctors, chartered accountants. I was termed foolish but I thought I was brave to stick to cricket. I am happy I could convince my parents to allow me to play cricket.”

Earlier, Australia Women’s captain Meg Lanning had also vouched for an IPL for women and said that it could have a similar impact like the Women’s Big Bash League, which was played for the first time in Australia in the 2015-16 season.

