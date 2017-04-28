IPL 2017: We are very confident of qualifying for playoffs, says Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch hit a quickfire 72 off 34 balls. Aaron Finch hit a quickfire 72 off 34 balls.

Gujarat Lions opening batsman Aaron Finch has expressed confidence that his team can win the remaining games in the IPL and qualify for the play-offs .

Finch, who hit a quickfire 72 off 34 balls, said,”Yes, we are still very confident to go into playoffs. Last year, we won six out of first seven games. We are probably now in a position to win five out of last six. That is a great challenge, though.” and added,”It was a pretty polished performance and we saw some young quicks Nathu and Basil, really stand up with the new ball against some of the best players to have ever played this format,” Finch said.

Stating that it was a conscious effort to attack the bowlers, Finch explained,”Sometimes, in a small run-chase, you can make the mistake of trying to bat too slowly and before you know, the run rate gets upto 9 per over,” he said.

Finch also said he and Suresh Raina were trying to get ahead of the run-rate and said,” We were just trying to get ahead of the run-rate. So even if something did happen, there were a couple of guys like Jadeja, Faulkner, Dinesh Karthik, who could still pick up the pieces,” he said.

Finch said that at this stage of the tournament, they can’t afford to lose anymore games.

“At this stage, you still got to keep winning games. If you are in a position where you can really accelerate and make sure you finish as quickly as possible, it’s great. We are lucky we got into a position like that tonight,” he said.

Gujarat Lions are currently sixth with six points from eight games.

