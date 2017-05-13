We are treating match against RPS as a final, says KXIP’s Rahul Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia shone in his first game of the season for Kings XI Punjab against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Source: IPL) Rahul Tewatia shone in his first game of the season for Kings XI Punjab against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Source: IPL)

Kings XI Punjab leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia said that his side will approach their upcoming match againsg Rising Pune Supergiant the same way they have approached their last few games of the season. “We cannot remain dependent on how the opposition plays, we will have to play our best game,” Tewatia said.

Punjab were struggling until a week back but have somehow brought their campaign back on track with wins against Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. “In a way the upcoming game (against RPS) is going to be finals for us, we will play our best cricket and hope for the best result,”

Rahul Tewatia shone in his first game of the season for Kings XI Punjab against Kolkata Knight Riders. “When I played my first game, I had a chat with Sehwag which gave me a lot of confidence,” he said, “There was no pressure as such on me, I just had to express myself with my performance, which I did.”

Tewatia went on to take two wickets in that match with an economy of 4.50 and Punjab won the match by 14 runs. They then went on to defeat Mumbai Indians in a run fest of a match by seven runs. They are fifth on the league standings, just one point behind Sunrisers Hyderabad.

