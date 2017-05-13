Latest News

We are treating match against RPS as a final, says KXIP’s Rahul Tewatia

Kings XI Punjab have brought their campaign back on track with wins against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 13, 2017 6:11 pm
kings xi punjab, kxip, rahul tewatia, punjab vs pune ipl, kings xi punjab vs rising pune supergiant, kxip vs rps, ipl 2017, ipl table, cricket news, sports news, indian express Rahul Tewatia shone in his first game of the season for Kings XI Punjab against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Source: IPL)

Kings XI Punjab leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia said that his side will approach their upcoming match againsg Rising Pune Supergiant the same way they have approached their last few games of the season. “We cannot remain dependent on how the opposition plays, we will have to play our best game,” Tewatia said.

Punjab were struggling until a week back but have somehow brought their campaign back on track with wins against Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. “In a way the upcoming game (against RPS) is going to be finals for us, we will play our best cricket and hope for the best result,”

Rahul Tewatia shone in his first game of the season for Kings XI Punjab against Kolkata Knight Riders. “When I played my first game, I had a chat with Sehwag which gave me a lot of confidence,” he said, “There was no pressure as such on me, I just had to express myself with my performance, which I did.”

Tewatia went on to take two wickets in that match with an economy of 4.50 and Punjab won the match by 14 runs. They then went on to defeat Mumbai Indians in a run fest of a match by seven runs. They are fifth on the league standings, just one point behind Sunrisers Hyderabad.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It is completely unfair to judge MS Dhoni over his recent scores 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

53rd T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Green Park, Kanpur
TODAY

54th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

55th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 14, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kings XI Punjab

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

56th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 14, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

ier 1th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 16, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai