IPL 2017: We are humans and can’t win every game, says Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard said that MI will keep their heads high (Source: BCCI) Kieron Pollard said that MI will keep their heads high (Source: BCCI)

Despite suffering back-to-back defeats and loosing their home game against KXIP on Thursday, Mumbai Indians’ hard-hitting batsman Kieron Pollard has insisted there is no need to press the panic button.

“It shows we are humans and can’t win every game. As I said we keep improving. We had sort of a dismal performance against Sunrisers (Hyderabad). We have bounced back pretty well on a good wicket. We fought,” said Pollard and added “We are playing against opposition, professionals in their own right. It’s not always you will turn up and win a cricket game. But there is no need to panic. We will keep our heads high. We have qualified and the first step in every tournament is a qualification. We have not taken our foot off the gas.”

“(Loss) Just shows we can make mistakes as well. We lost two games in a row. If we pick up momentum and win the next three, then you will be asking how is the championship feeling,” he further added.

Commenting on Wriddhiman Saha’s innings, he said,” It was a great game of cricket from both sides. We call it (Wankhede track) a bowlers’ graveyard. It’s good we stuck to our guns. These are the games you want going into the playoff rounds.”

“Saha batted very well, Maxi as well. They took the initiative right from the start and we knew we were in for a tough game. As I said someone has to win, someone has to lose and we were the losing side,” said Pollard.

Speaking about the pitch in Wankhede Stadium he said,” It was a very good wicket. As you can see runs were scored. It was a very good cricket match as well. In T20 cricket when a side scores 230, more often than not they don’t give you a chance. We came as close as possible.”

