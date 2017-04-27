IPL 2017: We are confident of chasing any total, says Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir scored a half century against RPS. (Source: BCCI) Gautam Gambhir scored a half century against RPS. (Source: BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir feels that his team is capable of chasing down any total and it was a good display when his side restricted Rising Pune Supergiant for 182 in 20 overs on Wednesday in Pune.

“I thought we are a good chasing side and we are confident of chasing anything. Restricting the opposition to 180 was terrific and the credit needs to go to the bowlers”, the Kolkata Knight Riders skipper said after beating RPS.

The Kolkata skipper also talked about the importance of contributing runs to the team’s total consistently and the Orange Cap (which is given to the batsman with highest number of runs in the IPL in a particular season).

“It’s good to keep contributing, I keep saying Orange Cap does not matter if you don’t have points as a team. But it is good to score runs and when you are, score as much as you can”, he added.

Kolkata Knight Riders notched up a win against Rising Pune Supergiant by 7 wickets with 11 balls to spare after Gautam Gambhir scored yet another half century in his 100th IPL match while Robin Uthappa smashed an aggressive 87 during the process.

The win has helped KKR climbed to the helm position in the points table with six win in 8 games so far in the competition. Kolkata have won the cash-rich league twice in the past and both their wins cam eunder the leadership of Gautam Gambhir.

Kolkata Knight Riders will next play against Delhi Dardevils on Firday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd