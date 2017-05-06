IPL 2017: We are concentrating on one game at a time, says Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Daredevils in their next game. (Source: BCCI) Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Daredevils in their next game. (Source: BCCI)

Mumbai Indians will play Delhi Daredevils in their next game at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground on Saturday and Mahela Jayawardene has spoken about Mumbai’s plans for their upcoming games. Jayawardene credited the Indian Premier League for producing some good young talent. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“It (IPL) has not stopped producing young talented cricketers for the Indian set up. The process has been much far and quicker compared to other countries,” said Jayawardene. “They get exposure through IPL having international cricketers come over here, so most of the guys have done well in the IPL to represent India,” he said ahead of his side’s match against Delhi Daredevils on Saturday.

The former Sri Lanka captain also said that the Indian domestic cricket has also evolved in the past decade and has made a lot of contributions.

“It obviously pays, but at the same it has got things to do with the way the Indian domestic structure has evolved in the last decade or so. When you go to the states you see facilities have come a long way in the last 10 years. It has also contributed,” said the Sri Lankan.

The right-handed batsman also talked about MI skipper Rohit Sharma and the way he has played in this tournament.

“In Rohit’s case, he came back from a very serious injury. We wanted to make sure we get him on the park, he gets that feel of playing cricket. “In the first few games we were careful about how he goes about. He has not played any competitive cricket and came for IPL. He has been a great leader for us, he has taken lots of responsibilities and different roles this year. “At number four, he has been brilliant. He has led the team the way we wanted and gradually he is getting better in the second half of the season,” he said.

When asked about Virat Kohli and his comeback, Mahela heaped praises about the RCB captain and hailed the kind of knock he played against MI.

“Well (laughs), that will be like thinking too far ahead. Champions Trophy is still almost one month way. See, Virat had a long summer, he has been playing non-stop cricket and needed a break and came back. For us looking from outside, the first game he came back to play against us and scored a 40-ball 74. He just batted beautifully, while Bangalore as a team has been up and down. “This is hard to say. These big stars will have to perform day in day out, they are humans. You need to give them a bit of leeway, they are all match winners on their day,” said Jayawardene.

The Sri Lankan also said that Mumbai franchise is presently focusing on one game at a time.

“Currently, we are concentrating on one game at a time. Just trying to make sure we get into good habits. We have Hyderabad to come (at Wankhede), then two more good games,” Jayawardene said.

“Make sure we keep the ball in the right areas and see the areas where we need to improve. And make sure we are consistent in areas where we are doing really well. We have not really gone too far ahead of us. IPL is like that, you have to live in the moment rather than go beyond it.”

