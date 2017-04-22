IPL 2017: Washington Sunder becomes third youngest IPL debutant, here is all you need to know about the 17 year-old

Washington Sundar is an exciting young prospect, rated highly by India’s U-19 coach Rahul Dravid. (Source: BCCI) Washington Sundar is an exciting young prospect, rated highly by India’s U-19 coach Rahul Dravid. (Source: BCCI)

When Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) replaced injured R Ashwin with another Tamil Nadu all-rounder in the name of Washington Sundar for their 2017 Indian Premier League campaign, there were a lot of eyebrows raised as to who this new and unknown prospect was.

Washington Sundar is an exciting young prospect, rated highly by India’s U-19 coach Rahul Dravid, who bowls right-arm off-spin and can also bat in the middle order. He was recently in the Tamil Nadu squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy and on Saturday became the third youngest debutant in IPL when he took the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sundar began the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy season as an opening batsman, making his first-class debut for Tamil Nadu against Mumbai. In the nine List A matches that he had played last season, Sundar had scored 85 runs and taken seven wickets.

However, it was in the Tamil Nadu Premier League last year where he came to the limelight as he scored 140 runs and claimed 11 wickets in nine matches.

He had another impressive outing earlier in the 2014 ICC under-19 World Cup as a mere 15-year-old teenager and still showed gkimpses of his potential. Last year, Washington Sundar helped his side reach the Under-19 World Cup final and delivered some handy performances with his spin bowling and performances in the middle order.

However, it wasn’t a easy ride for Sunder to get a chance into the IPL as he had to go through some tough trials. Washington Sundar himself had said how the difficult trials and coming through them victorious had added to his sense of self-belief.

“I’m feeling really excited to see this new world (IPL). Ashwin is a legend and getting a chance to be part of the team in place of him is a big thing for me. After getting this opportunity, I have gained more belief in my hard work,” Washington has been quoted as saying.

