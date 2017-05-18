IPL 2017: Virender Sehwag trolls VVS Laxman during KKR vs SRH rain break in Bangalore

Virender Sehwag was a part of Kings XI Punjab as director of cricket operations. (Source: Express photo) Virender Sehwag was a part of Kings XI Punjab as director of cricket operations. (Source: Express photo)

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag has been known for his hilarious tweets and humour on the social media. The aggressive right-hand batsman once again came up with something hilarious when he took to social media and tweeted, “Laxman ji spotted praying for torrential rains in Bangalore. But we need a game. #SRHvKKR”(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Laxman ji spotted praying for torrential rains in Bangalore. But we need a game.#SRHvKKR pic.twitter.com/GamAd94uPt — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 17 May 2017

Sehwag made this tweet during the Eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in that took place in Bangalore. Sunrisers Hyderabad were invited by the KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir to bat first. Warner’s side was restricted to 128/7 in 20 overs after the defending champions experienced the fall of wickets at regular intervals. Chinnaswamy Stadium then witnessed some rain before Kolkata could have begun with their chase.

Eventually, Kolkata Knight Riders were handed over a target of 48 runs in 6 overs after the D/L method came into play. Despite starting the chase in a disappointing manner, KKR grabbed a convincing win over SRH by 7 wickets. Earlier, they were left tottering at 12/3 but an unbeaten 32 from skipper Gambhir guided KKR home.

KKR with this win made it to the second qualifier where they will be up against Mumbai Indians. The winner among these two teams will register a berth in the finals of the IPl 2017.

Kolkata might have failed to qualify for the second qualifier if the match would have washed out due to rain because SRH finished above them in the points table and as per rules the team that finishes above advances if the match is abandoned.

