IPL 2017: Virender Sehwag is a great motivator, says T Natarajan

Kings XI Punjab might have been struggling a bit with their form in this IPL but the new left-arm fast bowler in their squad, T Natarajan has spoken about how he has taken this debut season of the cash-rich league and how the presence of former Indian player Virender Sehwag in the dug out has been helpful for him. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“Initially, I felt a little pressure as it was first season at this level. After the first match, I felt normal. The team members ensured that I was relaxed,” Natarajan told PTI.

The left-arm paceman was snapped up by Kings XI Punjab for a whooping Rs 3 crore in the IPL auction. The 25-year-old though admitted that in the initial days, language was a major barrier in the interaction as he wasn’t able to understand Hindi but the young bowler is working on it.

“It improved in course of time. I can understand English though I am not fluent in the language to respond,” Natarajan said. “I’m trying to learn Hindi now,” he added.

Sharing his experiences about being a part of the Kings XI Punjab camp, Natarajan looked optimistic about new learning and the kind of experience he has been gaining.

“I am doing what I know best. I need to give my best now, I can learn new things as I gain experience,” he said.

When asked about the changes he has made to his game, Natarajan said that he hasn’t made much changes in his bowling. “Not really. However, the foreign players have a different approach to games and I have been taking note of that,” he added.

Hailing Sehwag’s contribution to the team, the Natarajan who has featured prominently in local league appreciated the kind of support the former Indian shows towards the team and the youngsters. He also hailed the support of the skipper Glenn Maxwell. “He (Maxwell) asks me to stick to my strengths and is prepared to give fields I seek.”

“Sehwag sir is a great motivator. He advised me to focus on my strengths,” the 25-year-old concluded.

