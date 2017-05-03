Virat Kohli was looking at the cue card: Archana Vijaya on viral picture with RCB skipper

Archana Vijaya was furious at how people reacted to her viral photo on social media. (Source: Twitter) Archana Vijaya was furious at how people reacted to her viral photo on social media. (Source: Twitter)

Archana Vijaya returned to presenting cricket in this season’s Indian Premier League but things went the wrong way when a picture of her with Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli went viral. A picture surfaced on social media with claims that Kohli was staring at her ripped jeans with all sorts of derogatory things being said against India captain.

Archana however was angry at the way the picture was being projected, saying that the 28-year-old was only trying to cheat. “My first thought was: Oh my God, are people trying that hard to make headlines? Are people so starved to bring people down?” she said in an interview to India Today.

“We were playing a round of rapid fire and the poor guy was just trying to cheat by looking at the cue card. It was the cue card he was looking at,” she said, adding that the fact that serious media houses also ran stories on the picture was disappointing. She said it trivalises journalism.

She was all praise for Kohli and admired his discipline. “Virat has had such a remarkable growth as a cricketer. We all admire his amazing discipline. He has such clarity of thought and look at what people did.”

Vijaya, who was there when Kohli made his debut, said, “When he saw me, he asked, ‘Dude, where were you last year? Welcome back!’ That’s the sort of ease we have.”

She concluded that there needs to be a change in the mentality of Indians and how they look at women. “In India, women are kind of objectified so you have to make your work load harder. It’s a constant challenge and the mindset needs to change. And the change needs to start at the top.”

