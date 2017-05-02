Virat Kohli posts adorable selfie with Harbhajan Singh’s daughter Hinaya

Virat Kohli posed for a picture with Harbhajan Singh’s daughter. (Source: Instagram) Virat Kohli posed for a picture with Harbhajan Singh’s daughter. (Source: Instagram)

Virat Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bangalore side may have been out of contention for making the IPL playoffs post the narrow defeat to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday evening, but that has not stopped the skipper from trying to cheer himself up away from the field. In one such moment, he posted a picture with Harbhajan Singh’s daughter on his Instagram account. Harbhajan is part of the MI squad. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Kohli posted a picture with Hinaya Heer Plaha with the adorable girl and a caption of: “Baby hinaya looking for something in my beard 👀😃❤. And iam surprised how can someone be so beautiful and cuteee. What a blessing to @harbhajan3 @geetabasra . God bless you all”.

Things have not gone to plan for RCB at all this season with last year’s finalists tottering at second from bottom with just two wins from 11 matches. In total they’ve picked up just five points after one of their games in Bangalore was washed out. Their famed batting lineup hasn’t clicked consistently despite the presence of Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers with none of them featuring in top 10 of the Orange Cap standings. The five-wicket defeat on Monday evening mathematically ensured that RCB won’t be able to progress to the playoffs – a year on after playing the final.

On the other hand, MI clinched their playoff spot with the win, in their own backyard, with eight wins from ten games. Rohit Sharma-led MI have displayed solid brand of cricket both with the bat and the bat and held their own even in crunch situations – such as the Super Over win against Gujarat Lions and the tricky end to the contest against RCB too.

This leaves RCB with just three games left to play – vs KXIP, vs KKR (in Bangalore) and vs DD (in Delhi).

