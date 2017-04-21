Latest News

IPL 2017: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni set to feature in Dwayne Bravo’s new song?

India captain Virat Kohli and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is also expected to feature in the video.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 21, 2017 7:02 pm
Dwayne Bravo,Dwayne Bravo West Indies, West Indies squad, West Indies tri-series squad, Dwayne Bravo West Indies squad, West Indies team, Cricket News, Cricket Dwayne Bravo is playing for the Gujarat Lions in the ongoing IPL. (Source: BCCI/IPL)

In what will be good news for cricket and music lovers across the world Indian skipper Virat Kohli is set to feature in Dwayne Bravo’s new upcoming song. Bravo who had created ripples with his hit song ‘Champion’, is now oncourse to produce another track which features India captain Virat Kohli and also Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

In a video posted on the Gujarat Lions official Twitter handle, Dwayne Bravo is seen reciting a part of a new song to Darren and it involves both Kohli and Dhoni. The lyrics are as follows, “We go over to India, India, India. I call up a boy named Kohli, Kohli Kohli. We tell him to WhatsApp Dhoni.”

Meanwhile, Gujarat Lions have been without the services of Dwayne Bravo and will hope that he is fit to return to action soon. Gujarat Lions on the other side are struggling to gain momentum. The last season’s table toppers are sitting right at the bottom in the points table with just one win under their belt. While Kolkata would be seeking to continue their winning streak, Gujarat must be looking to turn fortunes at the Eden gardens.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

My commitment is total. I just don’t like running 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

23rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 21, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Lions

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

24th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 22, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

25th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 22, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

26th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 23, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kings XI Punjab

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

27th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 23, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Eden Gardens, Kolkata