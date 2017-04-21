IPL 2017: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni set to feature in Dwayne Bravo’s new song?

Dwayne Bravo is playing for the Gujarat Lions in the ongoing IPL. (Source: BCCI/IPL) Dwayne Bravo is playing for the Gujarat Lions in the ongoing IPL. (Source: BCCI/IPL)

In what will be good news for cricket and music lovers across the world Indian skipper Virat Kohli is set to feature in Dwayne Bravo’s new upcoming song. Bravo who had created ripples with his hit song ‘Champion’, is now oncourse to produce another track which features India captain Virat Kohli and also Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

In a video posted on the Gujarat Lions official Twitter handle, Dwayne Bravo is seen reciting a part of a new song to Darren and it involves both Kohli and Dhoni. The lyrics are as follows, “We go over to India, India, India. I call up a boy named Kohli, Kohli Kohli. We tell him to WhatsApp Dhoni.”

.@DJBravo47 seems to be working on his new song. Did we hear India, Kohli and Dhoni in there? 🤔 #GameMaariChhe #KKRvGL pic.twitter.com/MBmiwEerm5 — The Gujarat Lions (@TheGujaratLions) 21 April 2017

Meanwhile, Gujarat Lions have been without the services of Dwayne Bravo and will hope that he is fit to return to action soon. Gujarat Lions on the other side are struggling to gain momentum. The last season’s table toppers are sitting right at the bottom in the points table with just one win under their belt. While Kolkata would be seeking to continue their winning streak, Gujarat must be looking to turn fortunes at the Eden gardens.

