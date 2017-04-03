Virat Kohli joins RCB team in Bangalore ahead of IPL 2017

Virat Kohli will lead RCB once he is back from injury. (Source: BCCI) Virat Kohli will lead RCB once he is back from injury. (Source: BCCI)

After all the news about his injury and delays, Virat Kohli has finally reached Bangalore to be part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team. In a post on their Instagram post, RCB shared a video of Kohli arriving at the hotel and greeting Chris Gayle and other players of the team.

Earlier, Kohli was ruled out of the first week of IPL 2017 due to his shoulder injury which he he suffered during the India-Australia Test series. During the third Test in Ranchi, Kohli fell awkwardly on his right shoulder while trying to stop a boundary.

Kohli was in pain after getting up and had to call the physio for some medical attention. Later scans revealed that he needed rest. Though he batted in Ranchi Test, he was ruled out of the fourth and final Test in Dharamsala.

Royal Challengers Bangalore play Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match of Indian Premier League season 10. RCB had lost to SRH in the final of the last season.

In Kohli’s absence, AB de Villiers is supposed to lead the team which has the likes of Chris Gayle, Shane Watson and other international stars.

RCB suffered another blow when KL Rahul was ruled out of the complete upcoming season due to shoulder injury which needed surgery.

Kohli is expected to be back on the field for RCB in the second week of IPL after assessment of his shoulder by team physios.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now