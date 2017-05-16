IPL 2017: Virat Kohli hands his match accolade to fans, watch video

Virat Kohli-led RCB were embarrassed after being bowled out for 49 by KKR. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli-led RCB were embarrassed after being bowled out for 49 by KKR. (Source: AP)

In a heartwarming gesture, after the last league game between Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB skipper Virat Kohli gave away his award for best performance to the fans. Kohli had scored 58 off just 45 balls to win the award in the post-match presentation. After getting the award, he jumped over the boundary line to give away the award.

Local-lad Kohli was cheered on by his fans throughout the match. Every time he went to field near the boundary the crowd just couldn’t have enough of him and went into a complete frenzy. That, however, had the security personnel busy for quite sometime as cameras and flashlights continued to beam at him.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore recorded a win in their final match of IPL 2017. It was a rare reason for Virat Kohli to smile in a season that he termed as one to forget. “It’s been a season to forget, a season to reflect on,” he said in an on-air post-match interview, “We’ve got a great chance to look at all the things we’ve done wrong and refresh as a franchise.”

RCB beat Delhi Daredevils by 10 runs at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. The match was a dead rubber and the final league game of the season. Both teams were well out of contention for the play off spots. This was only the third victory for RCB this season.”The guys took today as an opportunity and it worked out,” said Kohli.

