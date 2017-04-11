Virat Kohli ‘can’t wait to return’ for RCB, announces when he will play IPL 2017

Virat Kohli hasn’t played in IPL 2017 yet. Virat Kohli hasn’t played in IPL 2017 yet.

When will Virat Kohli return to the field? This was a question that even the Royal Challengers Bangalore team wanted an answer to. Now, everyone knows. Kohli announced his date of return in the Indian Premier League in an Instagram post in which he also attached a video.

The RCB captain will take field against Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore on Friday, April 14. This was announced by Kohli himself and he also wrote,”can’t wait to get back onto the field.”

Kohli has been out of action for three weeks now after he sustained a shoulder injury during the third Test against Australia in Ranchi in March.

Earlier, Kohli had said that he will return only when he thinks he is 120 percent fit.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd