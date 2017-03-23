IPL 2017 Venues: Full fixtures, schedule and list of matches to be played at IPL 10 grounds

Feroz Shah Kotla is the home ground of IPL team Delhi Daredevils. (Source: File) Feroz Shah Kotla is the home ground of IPL team Delhi Daredevils. (Source: File)

The tenth edition of Indian Premier League will begin on April 5 when defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad take on season 9 runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore. The tenth edition of the cash-rick tournament will culminate with the final on May 21 and will be spread across 47 days. This season will be played at 10 venues, where Indore will be Kings XI Punjab’s second home ground. So far six teams have won the trophy, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knoght Riders have won the tournament twice respectively, while Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Deccan Charges have won once each. Here’s a look at the venues for IPL 10, and full schedule of the matches to be played there.

M. Chinnaswamy stadium, Bangalore

M. Chinnaswamy stadium is the home ground of Virat Kohli-led side Royal Challengers Bangalore. It was formerly known as the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) stadium. Chinnaswamy has hosted IPL finals twice, while the home side has featured twice in tournament finals. First match will be held between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils on April 8.

April 8,2017, Saturday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils

8:00 IST (2:30 pm GMT)

April 14,2017, Friday:Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

4:00pm IST (10:30 pm GMT)

April 16,2017, Sunday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rising Pune Supergiants

8:00 IST (2:30 pm GMT)

April 23,2017, Sunday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

8:00 IST (2:30 pm GMT)

April 25,2017, Tuesday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

8:00 IST (2:30 pm GMT)

April 27,2017, Thursday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Lions

8:00pm IST (2:30 pm GMT)

May 5,2017, Friday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab

8:00pm IST (2:30 pm GMT)

Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune

Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium is located at Gahunje near Pune and is the home ground of Rising Pune Supergiants. Pune franchise made its IPL debut in the ninth edition and was led by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. The venue also made its Test debut during India-Australia Test series. This season, Supergiants will be led by Australian skipper Steve Smith. Pune will play their tournament opener against Mumbai Indians on April 6.

April 6,2017, Thursday: Rising Pune Supergiants vs Mumbai Indians

8:00pm IST (2:30 pm GMT)

April 11,2017, Tuesday: Rising Pune Supergiatns vs Delhi Daredevils

8:00pm IST (2:30 pm GMT)

April 22,2017, Saturday: Rising Pune Supergiants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

4:00pm IST (10:30 pm GMT)

April 26,2017, Wednesday: Rising Pune Supergiants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

8:00pm IST (2:30 pm GMT)

April 29,2017, Saturday: Rising Pune Supergiants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

4:00pm IST (10:30 pm GMT)

May 1,2017, Monday: Rising Pune Supergiants vs Gujarat Lions

8:00pm IST (2:30 pm GMT)

May 14,2017, Sunday: Rising Puner Supergiants vs Kings XI Punjab

4:00 IST (10:30 pm GMT)

Eden Gardes, Kolkata

Eden Gardens is the home venue of Kolkata Knight Riders. Eden is the second largest cricket stadium in the world behind MCG and the largest stadium in India. Eden has the seating capacity of 66,349. Under Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy, Kolkata Knight Riders will play their first home match against Kings XI Punjab on April 13.

April 13,2017, Thursday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab

8:00pm IST (2:30 pm GMT)

April 15,2017, Saturday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

4:00 IST (10:30 pm GMT)

April 21,2017, Friday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Lions

8:00pm IST (2:30 pm GMT)

April 28,2017, Friday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils

4:00pm IST (10:30 pm GMT)

May 3,2017, Wednesday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rising Pune Supergiants

8:00 IST (2:30 pm GMT)

May 7,2017, Sunday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

4:00 IST (10:30 pm GMT)

May 13,2017, Saturday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

8:00 IST (2:30 pm GMT)

Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is the home the ground of IPL 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad. Located in Uppal, it is shared by Hyderabad and Telangana. Its North End stand is being named after former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman. Hyderabad will play the tournament opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 5.

April 5,2017, Wednesday: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

8:00pm IST (2:30 pm GMT), Hyderabad

April 9,2017, Sunday: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Lions

4:00pm IST (10:30 pm GMT), Hyderabad

April 17,2017, Monday: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab

8:00 IST (2:30 pm GMT), Hyderabad

April 19,2017, Wednesday: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils

8:00pm IST (2:30 pm GMT), Hyderabad

April 30,2017, Sunday: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs kolkata Knight Riders

8:00pm IST (2:30 pm GMT), Hyderabad

May 6,2017, Saturday: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rising Puner Supergiants

4:00pm IST (10:30 pm GMT), Hyderabad

May 8,2017, Monday: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

8:00pm IST (2:30 pm GMT), Hyderabad

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Located in the heart of the city, Wankhede Stadium is the home venue of Mumbai Indians. It is here that India won the 50-over World Cup in 2011. Mumbai Indians will play their first home match against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 9.

April 9,2017, Sunday: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

8:00pm IST (2:30 pm GMT), Mumbai

April 12,2017, Wednesday: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

8:00pm IST (2:30 pm GMT), Mumbai

April 16,2017, Sunday: Mumbai India vs Gujarat Lions

4:00 IST (10:30 pm GMT), Mumbai

April 22,2017, Saturday: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils

8:00pm IST (2:30 pm GMT), Mumbai

April 24,2017, Monday: Mumbai India vs Rising Pune Supergiants

8:00 IST (2:30 pm GMT), Mumbai

May 1,2017, Monday: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

4:00pm IST (10:30 pm GMT), Mumbai

May 11,2017, Thursday: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

4:00pm IST (10:30 pm GMT)

IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

One of the oldest Test centres, Kings XI Punjab have their base in Mohali. With low floodlights and brilliant viewing experience, it is one of the finest viewing facilities in the country.

April 28,2017, Friday: Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

8:00pm IST (2:30 pm GMT), Mohali

April 30,2017, Sunday: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils

4:00pm IST (10:30 pm GMT), Mohali

May 7,2017, Sunday: Kings XI Punjab vs Gujarat Lions

8:00pm IST (2:30 pm GMT), Mohali

May 9,2017, Tuesday: Kings XI Punjab vs kolkata Knight Riders

8:00pm IST (2:30 pm GMT), Mohali

Green Park, Kanpur

Green Park stadium is the home venue of Gujarat Lions. It has a seating capacity od 33,000. Last season Suresh Raina-led side played its two matches here. Located in Kanpur, Green Park stadium has the biggest physically working scoreboard in the board. Gujarat will play its first match at this venue against Delhi Daredevils on May 10.

May 10,2017, Wednesday: Gujarat Lions vs Delhi Daredevils

8:00pm IST (2:30 pm GMT)

May 13,2017, Saturday: Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderaba

4:00 IST (10:30 pm GMT)

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Feroz Shah Kotla is the home venue of IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils. It is also the second oldest international stadium in India. Coached by former India skipper Rahul Dravid, Delhi will play its first home match of IPL 2017 against Kings XI Punjab on April 15.

April 15,2017, Saturday: Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab

8:00 IST (2:30 pm GMT), Delhi

April 17,2017, Monday: Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders

4:00 IST (10:30 pm GMT), Delhi

May 2,2017, Tuesday: Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

4:00pm IST (10:30 pm GMT), Delhi

May 4,2017, Thursday: Delhi Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions

8:00 IST (2:30 pm GMT), Delhi

May 6,2017, Saturday: Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians

8:00 IST (2:30 pm GMT), Delhi

May 12,2017, Friday: Delhi Darecilds vs Rising Pune Supergiants

8:00 IST (2:30 pm GMT), Delhi

May 14,2017, Sunday: Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

8:00 IST (2:30 pm GMT), Delhi

Holkar Stadium, Indore

Holkar Stadium Indore is known to be a batting paradise as it has always produced high scoring matches. Holkar Stadium is the second home ground for Kings XI Punjab and will host its first match against Rising Pune Supergiants on April 8. Punjab will play IPL 2017 under new captain Glenn Maxwell.

April 8, 2017, Saturday: Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiants

4:00pm IST (10:30 pm GMT), Indore

April 10,2017, Monday: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

8:00pm IST (2:30 pm GMT), Indore

April 20,2017, Thursday: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

8:00pm IST (2:30 pm GMT), Indore

Rajkot

Saurashtra Cricket Stadium in located in Rajkot. It is also known as the Khandheri Cricket Stadium. SCA stadium is Gujarat’s first solar powered stadium. It is home to Gujarat Lions. Lions will play their first home match here against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 7.

April 7,2017, Friday: Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders

8:00pm IST (2:30 pm GMT), Rajkot

April 14,2017, Friday: Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiants

8:00pm IST (2:30 pm GMT), Rajkot

April 18,2017, Tuesday: Gujarat Lions vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

8:00 IST (2:30 pm GMT), Rajkot

April 29,2017, Saturday: Gujarat Lions vs Mumbai Indians

8:00 IST (2:30 pm GMT), Rajkot

