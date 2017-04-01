Varun Aaron, Darren Sammy will bring fresh ideas and skills, says Virender Sehwag

Darren Sammy last played for Royal Challenger Bangalore in IPL 2015. (Source: BCCI) Darren Sammy last played for Royal Challenger Bangalore in IPL 2015. (Source: BCCI)

Kings XI Punjab’s head of cricket operations Virender Sehwag is confident that international players like Varun Aaron, Darren Sammy will bring fresh ideas and skills going into the 10th edition of IPL.

“The addition of new player such as Varun Aaron, T Natarajan and Darren Sammy will bring fresh ideas and skills. This camp will focus on developing our aggressive, brave and carefree style of cricket, while hopefully installing pride and passion in playing for Kings XI Punjab,” Sehwag said.

The KXIP camp is scheduled to start at the Holkar Stadium.

“We have high hopes and expectations for IPL 10 and this cricket camp will be the stepping stone to having a successful season,” Sehwag said.

The former India skipper feels that retaining players from last year enhances the chemistry of the side.

“I am very happy to finally begin our IPL 10 campaign with the cricket camp this April. We have retained a fair amount of players from previous seasons allowing us to further grow our team chemistry.”

Mohit Sharma, Manan Vohra, Axar Patel, Gurkeerat Mann along with Anureet Singh and other key domestic players will start the camp, with international players such as Eoin Morgan, David Miller and Matt Henry. Shaun Marsh and Marcus Stoinis joining shortly after from April 4th and 5th.

Other members of the support staff such as the assistant coach Mithun Manhas, batting coach J Arun Kumar and fielding coach R Sridhar will also join at the commencement of the camp.

