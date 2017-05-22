Latest News

IPL 2017: Usman Khawaja refers to ‘The Waterboy’ to explain his four-month stay in India

Usman Khawaja did not play a single game for Rising Pune Supergiant in this season of the Indian Premier Legaue.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 22, 2017 7:34 pm
ipl, ipl 2017, indian premier league, usman khawaja, khawaja, rising pune supergiant, pune supergiant, cricket news, ipl news, cricket, indian express Usman Khawaja was one of the highest run-getter in BBL.

Rising Pune Supergiant did not end the Indian Premier League journey as they would have liked to but reaching the final wasn’t an easy task. Playing their second and last IPL season, Pune lost the final to Mumbai Indians by one-run.

The team played a stable XI throughout the tournament and many did not get a chance to play a single match. One such player was Australia’s Usman Khawaja. The left-hander spent the entire IPL on the sidelines.

In a tweet, he explained his stay in India. He said that he had a great time in India but was sad to finish IPL in a losing way. He also made a reference to the Hollywood movie The Waterboy, with a picture.

“Had a great time in India for the last 4 months! Sad way 2 finish the IPL but had a great time @punesupergiants. #highqualityh2o #india #ipl”

Khawaja, one of the highest run-getters in the Big Bash League, did not play a single game in IPL and was a water boy for the Pune team. He made his point by using the hashtag “highqualityh2o”.

The Australian batsman spent four months in India, beginning from Australia’s tour to India for the four-match Test series back in February.

