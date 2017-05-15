Latest News

UP cops zero in on betting racket ‘kingpin’

Gujarat Lions played Delhi Daredevils at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on that day.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Updated: May 15, 2017 3:23 am
ipl, ipl betting, ipl match fixing, ipl spot fixing. indian premier league match fixing, indian premier league spot fixing, indian premier league betting, ipl betting arrests, ipl news, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express The arrest was made following a tip-off from the BCCI’s ACSU

A team of Kanpur police is camping in Ajmer, looking for the kingpin of an alleged betting racket whose three members were arrested from a hotel in Kanpur on May 10. The arrest was made following a tip-off from the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU). Gujarat Lions played Delhi Daredevils at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on that day.

“During preliminary investigation of the case, we came to know that the racket was being run by Ajmer native Bunty Khandelwal. A police team is camping in Ajmer for the last two days in search of him,” said Assistant Superintendent of Police, Kanpur, Anurag Arya.

One of those arrested, Ramesh, was a BCCI-accredited vendor whose job was to install advertising hoarding inside the stadium. “We have so far not found any evidences suggestig role of any player or hotel staff in the case. Nayan Ramesh Shah was knowing Ramesh for the last one-and-a-half year,” said ASP.

