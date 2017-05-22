IPL 2017: Umpires in IPL 10 leave a lot to desire

During this incident, the on-field umpires, Nitin Menon and CK Nandan were caught napping. During this incident, the on-field umpires, Nitin Menon and CK Nandan were caught napping.

The IPL was kickstarted in 2008 with the intention to develop young and emerging domestic players and subsequently improve the standards of domestic cricket. However, it seems like one thing which has been lost in the process is the development of the most key component in the field – the umpires.

Throughout the tenth edition of the IPL, there have been more than two dozens of umpiring errors. Among the guilty, Anil Dandekar heads the list with three incorrect decisions while C Shamshuddin and S Ravi made two each. Nitin Menon too features on the list with a couple of errors.

There have been talks of the umpires not being experienced enough to officiate in such high voltage matches and with only four ICC elite umpires – Chirs Gaffney, Nigel Long, Marais Erasmus from abroad, the pressure, indeed has been high on the Indian contingent.

In an interview to the indianexpress.com, umpire AV Jayaprakash said that what the Indian umpires need is a rigorous training program, which must be implemented on a consistent level. “Earlier there was more emphasis on experience but now things have changed. Younger officials are entrusted with more responsibility. Hence, in India, the state associations and the board must ensure that they are mentored professionally and given rigorous training. They are doing it but it is not consistent and this lack of consistency is something that must be sorted out”, he said.

Among the few howlers which have remained etched in the mind is Rohit Sharma being given out off Washington Sundar and then again being given out lbw off Sunil Narine. In the former, the ball was drifting down the leg while in the latter Rohit was adjudged lbw despite getting a big inside edge before the ball struck his pad. Umpire Nandan was the culprit.

In another shocking incident, David Warner hit a four on the last legitimate ball of the sixth over. And then, to the shock of everyone, he took the strike on the first ball of the seventh over. The on-field umpires, Nitin Menon and CK Nandan were caught napping.

@davidwarner31 played the last ball of 6th over for a 4 & then played the 1st ball of the 7th over..How on earth?? @BCCI #MIvSRH #umpires — R SRIDHAR (@coach_rsridhar) 12 April 2017

However, this trend of shoddy umpiring stems from the mediocre standards of umpiring in domestic cricket. In the Irani Cup Gujarat captain, Parthiv Patel bore the brunt of a howler after he was given out bat-pad on the third day of the Irani Cup tie when the ball appeared to be nowhere close to his bat. Umpire Virender Sharma was guilty on this occasion.

It may be noted here that fans have voiced concerns over the years on the issue of shoddy umpiring. “If teams are fined then shouldn’t the umpires be fined as well?” asked Ashish Chatterjee, an ardent IPL fan.

Interestingly, the BCCI has recently stopped the process of seeking a report from captains of both the teams at the end of a first-class game. This report also addressed umpiring issues. Maybe it is time for the board to look back upon this system.

