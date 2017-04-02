Umesh Yadav could play in KKR’s first home game

Umesh Yadav took 17 wickets in four Tests against Australia, which India won 2-1. (Source: BCCI) Umesh Yadav took 17 wickets in four Tests against Australia, which India won 2-1. (Source: BCCI)

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav could play in Kolkata Knight Riders’ first home game against Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League 10, according to CEO Venky Mysore.

KKR take on Kings XI Punjab on April 13 here after playing Gujarat Lions (April 7) and Mumbai Indians (April 9) away.

There were reports that Umesh might skip the first phase of the cash-rich league.

Mysore had tweeted, “Hearty congrats @y_umesh. Exceptional perf 4 #TeamIndia. Enjoy the well deserved break. C u in Kol fresh & recharged on April 10! @KKRiders.”

When asked about the pacer’s availability in the first home game, Mysore responded in the positive.

Umesh took 17 wickets in four Tests against Australia, which India won 2-1.

