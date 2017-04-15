Latest News

Umesh Yadav basically turned the game for us against KXIP, says KKR assistant coach Simon Katich

Umesh Yadav's four wicket-haul with three wickets in an over, put brakes on KXIP's scoring rate in Kolkata.

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published:April 15, 2017 12:17 am
ipl 2017, ipl, kkr vs srh, kolkata vs hyderabad, kkr vs srh ipl, umesh yadav, umesh, sunil narine, narine, cricket news, ipl news, cricket, indian express Umesh Yadav picked up four wickets for 33 runs against KXIP. (Source: BCCI)

Sunil Narine may have caught everyone’s attention as a big hitting opening batsman but Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach Simon Katich on Friday gave credit to India star pacer Umesh Yadav for setting up their eight-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab.

“It’s never easy to walk straight into the side and turn around the game. Let’s not forget he (Umesh) had a couple of weeks off,” Katich said about Umesh.

Umesh played a big role in India’s 2-1 win over Australia in the recent four-Test series and he missed KKR’s first two matches because of a niggle.

“He basically turned the game for us. At one stage we were looking at a chase of 200 but the key wicket of Glenn Maxwell cracked the game open for us,” he said of Yadav who returned with 4/33 to restrict KXIP to 170/9 on Thursday.

In a match-turning 18th over, Yadav took three wickets including two — of Maxwell and Wriddhiman Saha — off successive deliveries to put brakes on KXIP’s scoring rate.

“He always bowled with pace. That wicket of Maxwell was well-executed. The he got him out caught behind following him was exactly what we had discussed before the game.

“That sort of the stuff does not go unnoticed from the coaching group. It was part of the planning. That comes with a level of experience he’s probably learned with couple of years of playing for India consistently,” Katich said.

“The big thing with most players who play International matches for extended period of time, is you get a lot of confidence,” he said on the eve of KKR’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

Talking about Sunil Narine who hit an 18-ball 37 at the top of the order, Katich said, “We knew he can bat. With Chris Lynn injured at the moment we felt the need to try him at the top. He played a huge part. To be 76 after six overs was a fantastic start that killed the game.

“He repaid that faith. He thoroughly enjoyed it. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him as vocal in training as we found out while batting atop the order. His nickname is ‘all-rounder’ now. Hopefully that continues.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Bachpan mein bahut golu-golu sa tha. Toh hume laga ki cricket khelne se bachcha fit ho jayega 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

12th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
TODAY

13th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

14th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

15th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

16th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 16, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai