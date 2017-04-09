Latest News

IPL 2017: Tymal Mills’ bouncer forces Amit Mishra to handle the ball

Tymal Mills, RCB’s T20 specialist pacer took one wicket for 33 runs from his four overs on Saturday.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 9, 2017 3:59 pm
Tymal Mills is RCB’s T20 specialist pacer. (Source: File)

In the 18th over of the match between Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Tymal Mills took Indian leggie Amit Mishra completely by surprise as he bowled one his brilliant slower bouncers. Quite comically Mishra not knowing what to do took evasive action and stopped the ball with his hand.

It was one of those special slower bouncers that Mills bowled from the back of the hand. Mishra had absolutely no clue what happened there. He raised his bat, dropped his bat, took his eyes off, removed his bottom hand and then handled the ball back down the pitch. One simply cannot deceive a batsman more comprehensively than this.

Mishra saw the funny side of it and later was seen smiling. However, opposition captain Shane Watson was not pleased at all and was seen giving him an earful.

Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore registered their first win in the 10th season of Indian Premier League on Saturday by defeating Delhi Daredevils. It was a dramatic win after they could only post 157 for 6 in their 20 overs. Their bowlers did well to defend the low total. Tymal Mills, RCB’s T20 specialist pacer took one wicket for 33 runs from his four overs on Saturday.

 

