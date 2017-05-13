Twitterati reacts as Delhi Daredevils register 7-run win over Rising Pune Supergiant

Delhi Daredevils have won six matches and will be hoping to end their IPL 10 with a win over Bangalore. Delhi Daredevils have won six matches and will be hoping to end their IPL 10 with a win over Bangalore.

Discipline death over bowling helped hosts, Delhi Daredevils eke out a seven-run victory over Rising Pune Supergiant at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. Chasing a target of 169, Pune Supergiant stumbled in the beginning of their chase as they lost openers Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul Tripathi in first five overs with just 36 runs on board. The 38-run partnership between skipper Steve Smith and Manoj Tiwary brought the visitors back in the game. However, it was the partnership between Tiwary and Ben Stokes which helped them provide some fight to the hosts.

Tiwary anchored Pune’s chase as he scored 45-ball 60 which had five fours and three sixes. With wickets falling from the other end, Tiwary could not do much as they needed 25 runs from the last over.

In their chase, Pune lost Rahane on the first ball of their innings as seamer Zaheer Khan managed to break through his defence and hit the stumps. They soon lost in-form young Tripathi as he was caught behind by Rishabh Pant off Zaheer.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, DD lost opener Sanju Samson early as Stokes managed to hit the stumps from backward point. Shreyas Iyer, who had scored 57-ball 96 in Delhi’s previous match, was back in the hut after Dhoni completed an easy catch off Jaydev Unadkat. The hosts later rode on Karun Nair’s knock of 64 runs, where he hit nine fours off 45 balls. He along with Pant forged a 74-run third wicket partnership to guide his side to a defendable total.

We’ve seen Dhoni-The Keeper today… #RPS needs Dhoni-The Finisher now. Right down his alley. #DDvRPS — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 12 May 2017

Oh dear Pune what have you done. A repeat of what happened to Mumbai yesterday. Almost there but not far enough #DDvRPS — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) 12 May 2017

Another #IPL and again qualification going down to the final day — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 12 May 2017

70 off 7 overs. 50 off 5 overs. Seven wickets in hand. And now, 33 off 12 balls. How the game has turned… #DDvRPS — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 12 May 2017

Delhi Daredevils have now won six games and will be hoping to end their IPL 10 campaign with a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

