IPL 2017: Twitterati go berserk as MI win in close finish against KKR

Mumbai Indians got to the target with a ball to spare. (Source: PTI) Mumbai Indians got to the target with a ball to spare. (Source: PTI)

Mumbai Indians staged a remarkable comeback win against Kolkata Knight Riders for their first win of the IPL 10 season. The win came partly due to poor bowling in the death overs coupled with some miserable fielding that helped Mumbai Indians over the line with four wickets left and a ball yet to be bowled at the Wankhede Stadium. The credit for the late flurry of runs that helped Mumbai surge towards the target of 179 runs would go to Hardik Pandya who remained unbeaten on 29 from 11 balls and found suitable support from Nitish Rana who fell in the 19th over but after scoring 50 from 29 balls. And for this match changing and winning knock, Rana was adjudged the man of the match.

When Kieron Pollard walked back to the dug out, Mumbai were on 119 and five down with under four overs to be bowled. The equation, thus, read: 60 runs needed from 24 balls. And this is when Rana and Pandya gave the innings a much-needed boost. It all began in the 18th over bowled by Trent Boult who went for 19 runs. It came courtesy two sixes and a four. That brought the equation from 49 needed off 18 balls to 30 runs required from 12. It got all the more terrible for KKR when Ankit Rajpoot also went for 19 runs to bring the match ever so closer for Mumbai. Even though he got the wicket of Rana, it came at an expensive cost with two sixes and a four once again.

If that wasn’t enough, in the final over, Mumbai needed 11 for the win with Harbhajan Singh the new batsman in. On the second ball, Suryakumar Yadav misfielded at long-on to let the ball go to the boundary for a four. Two balls later, Rishi Dhawan let one go from his grasp and let Pandya survive and score the winning runs.

So, when is a match won? These days, whatever the asking rate, not till the last ball is bowled — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 9, 2017

Hardik is in the kind of form that demands a spot higher up the order…twice in two games played match defining innings. #MIvKKR #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 9, 2017

Well played Nitish Rana @IPL. The young Delhi player #DDCA in full flow for @mipaltan — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) April 9, 2017

Great knock by @im_manishpandey! Pandya brothers did a great job with bowling & batting. Rana was 👌👌 Great win @mipaltan 💪💪 #MIvKKR — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 9, 2017

Earlier, after winning the toss, Rohit Sharma had put KKR in to bat and Manish Pandey top-scored with 81 runs from 47 balls. With the ball, Krunal Pandya picked up three wickets.

