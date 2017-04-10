Latest News

IPL 2017: Twitterati go berserk as MI win in close finish against KKR

Mumbai Indians produced a superb surge right at the death to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 10, 2017 12:32 am
mumabi indians, kolkata knight riders, mi vs kkr, mi kkr, kkr vs mi, ipl 2017, ipl 10, mi kkr ipl, ipl news, cricket news, sports news, indian express Mumbai Indians got to the target with a ball to spare. (Source: PTI)

Mumbai Indians staged a remarkable comeback win against Kolkata Knight Riders for their first win of the IPL 10 season. The win came partly due to poor bowling in the death overs coupled with some miserable fielding that helped Mumbai Indians over the line with four wickets left and a ball yet to be bowled at the Wankhede Stadium. The credit for the late flurry of runs that helped Mumbai surge towards the target of 179 runs would go to Hardik Pandya who remained unbeaten on 29 from 11 balls and found suitable support from Nitish Rana who fell in the 19th over but after scoring 50 from 29 balls. And for this match changing and winning knock, Rana was adjudged the man of the match.

When Kieron Pollard walked back to the dug out, Mumbai were on 119 and five down with under four overs to be bowled. The equation, thus, read: 60 runs needed from 24 balls. And this is when Rana and Pandya gave the innings a much-needed boost. It all began in the 18th over bowled by Trent Boult who went for 19 runs. It came courtesy two sixes and a four. That brought the equation from 49 needed off 18 balls to 30 runs required from 12. It got all the more terrible for KKR when Ankit Rajpoot also went for 19 runs to bring the match ever so closer for Mumbai. Even though he got the wicket of Rana, it came at an expensive cost with two sixes and a four once again.

If that wasn’t enough, in the final over, Mumbai needed 11 for the win with Harbhajan Singh the new batsman in. On the second ball, Suryakumar Yadav misfielded at long-on to let the ball go to the boundary for a four. Two balls later, Rishi Dhawan let one go from his grasp and let Pandya survive and score the winning runs.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Rohit Sharma had put KKR in to bat and Manish Pandey top-scored with 81 runs from 47 balls. With the ball, Krunal Pandya picked up three wickets.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Rishabh Pant's effort after huge loss speaks of the stuff he is made of 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

6th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 9, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Lions

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
TODAY

7th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 9, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

8th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 10, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

9th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 11, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Delhi Daredevils

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

10th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 12, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai