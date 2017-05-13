SRH seal playoff spot with eight-wicket win over GL, twitterati reacts

David Warner finished with 69 not out with nine boundaries. (Source: IPL/BCCI) David Warner finished with 69 not out with nine boundaries. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a thumping eight wicket win over seventh ranked Gujarat Lions at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur on Saturday. Gujarat Lions started their innings in blistering fashion with their openers Dwayne Smith and Ishan Kishan smashing 111 runs in 11 overs. Smith’s knock included seven boundaries and two sixes while Kishan scored magnificent 61 off 40 balls hammering four sixes.

Lions lost the plot after 12 overs as they started to lose quick wickets after Smith and Kishan’s departure leaving Lions at 120 for 2. Raina (2), Karthik (0) and Finch (2) went back to pavilion within three runs leaving Gujarat at 123 for 5. Jadeja remained not out on hte score of 20 but couldn’t take Lions to a big total as wickets kept on falling from the other end.

With 155 to chase, Sunrisers made an aggressive start with Dhawan getting into act with early four boundaries. Gujarat tried making a comeback by striking two quick blows sending Dhawan (18) and Henriques (4) back in the dugout.

But, then came in youngster Vijay Shankar who settled in a pressure situation, handling his innings with maturity and allowed Warner from the other end to play freely. Warner finished with 69 not out with nine boundaries and Vijay Shankar remained unbeaten on 63 off 44 balls.

With eight wicket win over Gujarat Lions, Sunrisers reached for the second consecutive time in playoffs and are currently placed second in the points table.

Here’s how the twitterati reacted to SRH’s win:

The role of a leader is to stand up on the big day and lead from the front. @davidwarner31 did that for @SunRisers. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 13 May 2017

Chalo, Hyderabad have ensured no freebie for Pune: have to quell Punjab’s charge tomorrow for a place in play-offs — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 13 May 2017

Congrats @SunRisers on the win&for qualifying for the playoffs👏Good 2c youngsters like shiraj,Sid&Vijay contributing in this win👌Keep it up👍 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 13 May 2017

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have successfully ended their campaign on a winning note and are now placed second in the table. They will now hope for Kolkata Knight Riders and Rising Pune Supergiants to lose their final match so that they remain second in the playoffs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd