Tragic Hero: All was well, but the end was hell for Pune’s Captain Marvel

STEVE SMITH began finals’ day with a rather uncharacteristically sentimental post on Instagram. He tried to sum up the last four “incredible” months he’s spent in India through four discrete yet fitting images. There was one with him rubbing noses with the Dalai Lama, another with him raising the bat — which he did a lot, of course — a poignant one with him about to hug MS Dhoni who he replaced as Rising Pune Supergiant skipper at the start of IPL X, and even him having an adorable snuggle with Wriddhiman Saha in Ranchi.

The post itself is lengthy with Smith going on to talk about his “special memories, meeting wonderful people” and even making new friends — unlike his nemesis during the first half of the sojourn, Virat Kohli, who ended losing some. He could perhaps even have mentioned learning Marathi, though honestly two of the four words he does mention in the pre-season promo—“Aaplya teamla support kara”— are still English. It ends with the Australian and Pune captain talking about “looking forward” to spending his last night on his India sojourn “battling it out in the final”.

And battle it out he did. But tragically for Smith, his final night in India also ended up providing his memory museum with another telling image — of him sitting ashen-faced in the Pune dug-out, as if left with no joy in the world. It’s an image that he is unlikely to want to carry back. It’s also one that you wouldn’t have expected to see. For, the most incredible part of Steve Smith’s incredible India journey has been Steve Smith himself. But then, with just 130 required to win Supergiant an IPL title in possibly their final match as a franchise, Smith finally failed. He still scored a half-century, but for once he couldn’t take his team over the line.

Till that point, not only had he scored runs like an automaton — or with the consistency of one anyway— Smith had also overcome every obstacle that had been put in his way like an indestructible superhero, an extremely genteel-faced one at that. Like you couldn’t put anything beyond him.

The Pune pitch for the first Test was a disaster, where batsmen were walking in and out like they were on a conveyor belt, except for Smith who not only survived but also scored one of the more challenge-conquering centuries in the history of Test cricket. The Indians tried every trick in their book, and a few borrowed ones too, but they simply couldn’t stop him from scoring. He just carried on. In the opening match of IPL X, it was the Indians from Mumbai who thought they’d found an answer to Smith, only to be undone in the final over as he smashed Kieron Pollard for 13 runs. It was ironic then that in their fourth encounter of the season, with the title on the line, the match stood at an all-too-familiar knife’s edge.

It was 11 needed in the final over this time. And the bowler was Mitchell Johnson, who till a week ago, wouldn’t have expected to appear in any of Mumbai’s playoff matches. By the time Smith got the strike, Manoj Tiwary had a hit a four and then holed out to long-on. Seven off four now with Smith on strike — the perfect ending to a rather surreal ride.

There was but a single fielder manning the off-side fence with Johnson coming around the wicket, and Smith, who has pierced gaps and found nooks and crannies in very fielding plan that opposition captains have laid for him on Indian soil, hit the ball straight into Ambati Rayudu’s hands at deep point. The bat that has come down like a rapier time and again and again this season finally twisted slightly enough to ensure it didn’t fly over extra cover as Smith wanted it to.

It was a slow walk back for the Pune skipper, almost like he knew it was over then. It had been a surprisingly slow and stodgy knock from him overall. The pitch played its part, but Smith never got going on his final night. After looking in control almost every time he walked out to bat, for once, he was found wanting, like even he had turned human and was feeling the nerves of the big moment.

To his credit, he still did enough to bring his team within a couple of runs of a famous win. But maybe, that was it. Like his post had suggested earlier in the day, Steve Smith had perhaps finally turned human again.

