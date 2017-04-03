IPL 2017: Top uncapped performers of the previous edition

Rishabh Pant was impressive for Delhi Daredevils in his first IPL. Rishabh Pant was impressive for Delhi Daredevils in his first IPL.

Every season of Indian Premier League begins with a few names who are expected to do good in the upcoming season. But there are also players from the previous editions who have made their name due to their IPL stint. Even in 2016, there were a few Indian players who really lit up the IPL

Rishabh Pant: Once he finished the U-19 World Cup in Bangladesh, Pant was on the radar for every IPL in the auction. And in the auction, Delhi Daredevils managed to acquire him. The millionaire played 10 games last season and scored 189 runs at an average of over 24. But his strike rate was 130. That is what he is known. Pant scores runs at great pace, depending on his ability to hit big shots. Once again, Delhi will hope their wicketkeeper batsman comes good in 2017.

Sanju Samson: Another player with Delhi. Though he made his name in Indian Premier League with Rajasthan Royals, playing some match winning knocks, Sanju has been one of most consistent batsmen in IPL. In 2016, he scored 291 runs at an average of over 26 and at a strike rate of 112. The new season will be a new beginning for Sanju, looking for a bigger chance in the Indian team as well.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Royal Challengers Bangalore had a great season last year. They were in the final. Virat Kohli was scoring runs at will and converting fifties into hundreds. But as much as Kohli was responsible for RCB’s rise, it was Chahal’s exceptional bowling as well. He finished as the second highest wicket-taker in 2016 with 21 wickets from 13 matches. He picked a wicket at by giving 19 runs per wicket.

Deepak Hooda: The Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman might not have been part of the highest run scoring list but he has made his name as a big striker. Not only he led his former team Rajasthan Royals to some wins, he repeated it for SRH as well. His strike rate of 130 proves that he can use the long handle to great effect. SRH will hope he deliveries once again.

Sandeep Sharma: There have been few bowlers in the IPL who have performed every season. But, Sandeep has done it for Kings XI Punjab time and again. In the mould like Praveen Kumar, Sandeep has the ability to seam and swing the bowl both ways. Last year he picked 15 wickets in 14 matches to emerge as the eighth highest wicket taker.

