IPL 2017 to have eight, yes eight, opening ceremonies

IPL captains pose during the opening ceremony for the 2016 edition. IPL captains pose during the opening ceremony for the 2016 edition.

The tenth edition of the Indian Premier League is set to witness as many as eight opening ceremonies before the action kicks-off in home cities of various teams. The season opener between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 5, 2017 would be preceded by the ceremony. Similarly, it will happen for venues hosting their first game of the season.

This hasn’t happened in any of the editions so far and is certainly one of a kind plan. Speaking to a website, IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said, “it would be unfair to say it was my idea. All the members sat together and decided to have separate opening ceremonies across all the host cities to give the fans an opportunity to witness the opening of the 10th edition of the IPL live.”

Shukla further added that the theme of the ceremonies would be the culture and the tradition of the host cities and will continue to have performances from Bollywood stars.

“The various segments of the ceremony will be on our culture, the culture and tradition of the host cities as also highlighting the high points from the last nine editions of the tournament. We will also have performances from Bollywood stars, spirit of cricket signing etc” Shukla added.

Rocky start

The tenth edition of the IPL is hit by injuries at the start as leading Indian players won’t be in action for the complete duration. While Ashwin has been completely ruled out, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav are expected to take field after a couple of weeks.

