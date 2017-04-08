IPL 2017: To achieve the target with none down was really special, says Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn smashed a 19 ball fifty to take his side to victory in the third match of IPL 10. (Source: BCCI) Chris Lynn smashed a 19 ball fifty to take his side to victory in the third match of IPL 10. (Source: BCCI)

In an unbeaten opening stand of 184 with Gautam Gambhir, Lynn dominated the attack and smashed 23 runs against Dwayne Smith in one over.

Speaking about his innings to iplt20.com after his innings Lynn said that he only focused on getting the basics right.

“We knew we had to get off to a good start and we did that, we put them under pressure in the first six overs and then we took our momentum from there,” Lynn said and added, “I try and keep things very simple, it’s as simple as see ball, hit ball. If they bowl a good ball, you’ve got to respect that and try and get down at the other end and if they bowl a bad ball, you’ve to try and put it away. That’s as simple as I can put it. And if I’m not having fun, I’m not going to do well. That’s the main thing.”

It is not often that Lynn has opened with Gautam Gambhir and commenting on it, he said,” “I’m just really happy with the way we gelled, we did it so quickly,” Lynn said. “That’s probably the second time I’ve batted with GG now. We were very comfortable, we ran between the wickets well and that’s the best sign coming out of it. It’s good fun and to do it none down was even more special.”

Meanwhile, regarding the experience of the opening the innings Lynn said “Probably just the adjustment to the bounce, and maybe as a batter you might put your stance a little bit lower and you’ve got to hold your shape a little bit more. As an opener the difference is minimal but batting in the middle order has a lot more changes – starting against spin is one thing. But upfront it’s generally the ball slotting on, and it’s a nice hard Kookaburra… as I said, have a bit of fun and you never know. I had a little bit of luck tonight but you make use of luck so it’s a positive thing.”

