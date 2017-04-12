IPL 2017: Time is more powerful than you, Sakshi Dhoni responds to Harsh Goenka’s twitter jab

Sakshi Dhoni comes in support of husband. (Source: Facebook) Sakshi Dhoni comes in support of husband. (Source: Facebook)

The tenth edition of the Indian Premier League began with some controversies and one of the major ones being sacking of MS Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiants skipper. The former India skipper was removed from the helm position prior to the start of the IPL 10.

Later, after the victory over Mumbai Indians, chairman of the RPG enterprises, Harsh Goenka hailed Steve Smith’s effort with the bat in a tweet. However, he also made comments about MS Dhoni, which was not appreciated by the Twitterati at large. His tweet read, “#RPSvMI Smith proves who’s the king of the jungle. Overshadows Dhoni totally. Captains innings. Great move to appoint him as captain.” Surprisingly, the tweet was then deleted by Goenka.

Meanwhile, Dhoni’s wife Sakshi on Tuesday took to social media and posted a picture that said, ““When a bird is alive, it eats ants. When the bird is dead, ants eat the bird. Time and circumstances can change at any time. Don’t devalue or hurt anyone in life. You may be powerful today, but remember, time is more powerful than you. One tree makes a million match sticks but only one match is needed to burn a million trees. So be good and do good.”

Sakshi, on Monday also posted a picture on her Instagram account with Chennai Super Kings’ helmet and a yellow T-shirt. The post read, “#throwback !!”

The heat is on and it seems that Dhoni’s wife is not in a mood to give up on the present situation and moreover, doesn’t really seem to forget about her husband’s removal as the skipper of franchise team.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd