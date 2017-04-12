IPL 2017: This was one of the best knocks of my life, says Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson came in to bat at number three, made 102 runs off just 63 balls. (Source: BCCI) Sanju Samson came in to bat at number three, made 102 runs off just 63 balls. (Source: BCCI)

Sanju Samson became the first player to hit a century in this edition of the Indian Premier League. The Delhi Daredevils batsman scored his ton against Rising Pune Supergiant in Pune. This was also the first time in his T20 career that Samson managed to reach the three-figure mark.

Speaking about his innings to iplt20.com, Samson said, “This is one of the best knocks of my life and I am very happy that it has come in the IPL. It is the start of the tournament and there is a long way to go. I hope to keep contributing to my team’s success.”

Crediting his coaching staff Samson said, “Last year I had a bad time. But coach Rahul Dravid and Paddy Upton helped me and I am glad that I can score so well now. I have been learning a lot from them and how to be a better batsman.”

The 22-year-old, who came in to bat at number three, made 102 runs off just 63 balls. He reached his century off 62 balls with six straight down the ground against the bowling of Adam Zampa. He also became the second youngest player to hit a hundred in Indian Premier League.

Samson scored 31 runs off his first 14 balls but his last 48 runs came off just 18 balls. In the end, his innings helped his team reach a total of 205 for the loss four wickets.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd