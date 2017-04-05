IPL 2017: The X-Factor to clinch the trophy

Gujarat Lions , though a nascent franchise, has its vocal supporters, whistling the team song “Game Mari Chhe”. Kamleshwar Singh Gujarat Lions , though a nascent franchise, has its vocal supporters, whistling the team song “Game Mari Chhe”. Kamleshwar Singh

IPL 10 marks the end of a cycle. Fresh auctions will be held next year and every team will undergo a radical overhaul. So this year’s tournament presents an opportunity for the fans to look into the extravaganza from a different perspective—be it MS Dhoni’s relegation to (just) a player or (what might be) the final season of the Royal Challengers Bangalore batting galacticos…

Rising Pune Supergiants

For the first time in the history of the IPL, Dhoni would be obeying orders on the field rather than issuing them. And from the fans’ perspective, this offers a novelty. Steve Smith is the new captain of the franchise and his approach has to be different. Dhoni played the limited-overs series against England under Virat Kohli but he was still very proactive, setting the field on many an occasion, when contests became tight. Kohli had no problems with that. But Smith won’t carry any respectfulness hangover. Chances are that the Indian fans, used to seeing Dhoni as captain, might suffer withdrawal symptoms.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

It’s a stellar cast at the top – Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Shane Watson. Together they have 61,571 international runs between them. But the open auction next term throws up the possibility of a split. For those who will throng the Chinnaswamy Stadium this season, it could be the last opportunity to watch the heavy artillery firing in unison.

Delhi Daredevils

The perennial underachievers have turned to speed this season. Zaheer Khan, Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris… Is it the West Indies of the 1970s and 80s reloaded in disguise! The combined value of seven Daredevils fast bowlers (if one includes Corey Anderson and Angelo Mathews) is Rs 27.75 crore.

Gujarat Lions

Suresh Raina has been out of the spotlight for a long time and suffered from ill health too. Grapevine has it that responsibilities towards his young family have made the Gujarat Lions captain a little philosophical about cricket. Raina rubbished it during a recent interview. But the fans will keep a close eye on the left-hander. In fact, this season might drop a hint at Raina’s future in top-flight cricket. He should have the added motivation of proving the naysayers wrong this term.

Kings XI Punjab

The blow-hot-blow-cold franchise is banking big time on its overseas batting might. The franchise already had Hashim Amla, David Miller, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis. If one adds Martin Guptill, Eoin Morgan and the late-over hitting ability of Darren sammy, the team management will have quite a task deciding the four overseas players for a match. With the absence of Murali Vijay, the Indian batting talent seems quite thin. But wicketkeper Wriddhiman Saha has been in great form in the recent Test series, and Manan Vohra can be relied upon to give the team a rousing start. Someone like Armaan Jaffer, nephew of former India opener Wasim, can also get a look-in.

Knight Riders

A clutch of experienced domestic cricketers in the batting line-up is KKR’s strength. Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey and Suryakumar Yadav might not intimidate the opposition. But they do their job quietly and effectively. In fact, their success this term would be a great advertisement for Indian domestic cricket. KKR supporters would love to see their team thriving in home-growns…

Mumbai Indians

For both the batsmen as well as the viewers, the eyeballs will take some getting used to when Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah operate in tandem, with their slingy actions. It’s not just going to be a yorker fare, as both are capable of slipping in bouncers, at different pace, height and angle.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Afghan connection certainly helps the defending champions extend their fan bases. Mohammad Nabi was the first Afghanistan player to be picked at the IPL auctions. Then, SRH’s Rs 4-crore acquisition of the 18-year-old leg-spinner, Rashid Khan, bordered on the disbelief. Rashid who! Fans want to know

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now